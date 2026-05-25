Flipkart bets games and AI can turn Bharat’s next internet users into shoppers

BENGALURU: Flipkart is betting that the next phase of Indian e-commerce growth will depend less on discounts and delivery speeds and more on getting millions of smaller-town consumers comfortable buying online.
That shift is reshaping Shopsy, the Walmart-owned company’s hyper-value platform, into a feed-led app built around games, rewards and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered recommendations aimed at keeping users engaged even when they are not shopping.
The redesign reflects what Flipkart executives internally describe as a “penetration problem” in Indian e-commerce: much of Bharat is still not digitally native enough to habitually shop online.
“Pushing users to shop cannot be the strategy,” Sakait Chaudhary, senior vice-president at Flipkart Marketplace and Shopsy, said in an interview with Mint. “First lesson, let them understand the power of getting connected to a technological world. Once they are comfortable with it, let them make their own choice about commerce.”