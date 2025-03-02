Flipkart shuts down Gurugram-based ANS Commerce biz 3 years after acquiring it for ₹300 crore: Report

Walmart-backed e-commerce giant Flipkart closed down its Gurugram-based ANS Commerce business three years after its acquisition, for which the firm spent up to ₹300 crore, reported the news portal Times of India on Sunday, March 2.

“After careful consideration, ANS Commerce, a full-stack e-commerce enabler that was acquired by Flipkart in 2022, has decided to close its operations. As we wind down operations, we stay committed to ensuring a smooth transition for all stakeholders, including employees and customers,” said Flipkart's spokesperson cited by the news portal.