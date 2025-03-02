Flipkart shuts down Gurugram-based ANS Commerce biz 3 years after acquiring it for ₹300 crore: Report

Walmart-backed Flipkart closed down its Gurugram-based ANS Commerce business after 3 years of acquiring it for up to 300 crore.

Livemint
Published2 Mar 2025, 04:34 PM IST
Advertisement
Flipkart closed its ANS Commerce business, as per media reports. (REUTERS)

Walmart-backed e-commerce giant Flipkart closed down its Gurugram-based ANS Commerce business three years after its acquisition, for which the firm spent up to 300 crore, reported the news portal Times of India on Sunday, March 2. 

“After careful consideration, ANS Commerce, a full-stack e-commerce enabler that was acquired by Flipkart in 2022, has decided to close its operations. As we wind down operations, we stay committed to ensuring a smooth transition for all stakeholders, including employees and customers,” said Flipkart's spokesperson cited by the news portal. 

Advertisement

(…more to come..)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesNewsFlipkart shuts down Gurugram-based ANS Commerce biz 3 years after acquiring it for ₹300 crore: Report
First Published:2 Mar 2025, 04:34 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App