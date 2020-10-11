As Flipkart's annual Big Billion Day sale approaches, the e-commerce giant announced a 45-day paid internship programme for undergraduate students from Tier II cities and beyond to offer students an insight to the e-commerce industry and operations during the festive season.

Under Flipkart's ‘Launchpad’ Internship Programme, students will gain critical skills in supply chain management and create an ecosystem of trained professionals for the e-commerce industry, the company said in a statement.

For this, Flipkart is working with educational institutes across 21 locations including Binola (Haryana), Bhiwandi (Maharashtra), Uluberia and Dankuni (West Bengal) and Malur (Karnataka), Medchal (Telangana) and others to identify meritorious students and engage the selected students at its fulfilment centres.

Launchpad is designed to introduce students to work in Flipkart’s supply chain and help them understand the processes that form the backbone of e-commerce. The program has been designed to shape India’s future workforce in various essential supply chain roles, which will help in creating an ecosystem of well-qualified, well-trained, and skilled professionals in the long run, the company said.

The programme comes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and thus, the e-commerce giant is said to maintain Covid protocols while enrolling students for the same.

Upon joining, students will be trained in various aspects of supply chain management while following strict practices that prioritise their health and safety. This includes mandatory thermal screening before entering the facilities, maintaining social distancing while at work and use of the Aarogya Setu app at all times.

Speaking about the programme, Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President, Flipkart, said, “As internships create a lot of excitement among young students as they set foot into the professional world, our carefully devised internship program works towards the overall development of the students. We are confident of providing an engaging and immersive working experience to our interns during the upcoming festive season, which will help generate more interest towards the supply chain."

Launched last year, the internship program saw the participation of over 2,000 students from across the country learn supply chain management during 'The Big Billion Days 2019' and is among the several initiatives introduced by Flipkart to bring together ecosystem partners. "This exposure helps students build long-term resiliency and agility in their operations while up-skilling them in this fast changing external scenario," the company said in a statement.

Flipkart will host its annual 'The Big Billion Days' sale from October 16-21.

E-commerce companies see a large chunk of their business coming in during the festive sales starting from October and stretching till December. They make significant investments ahead of time to ramp up their capacity to be able to handle the spike in orders. The festive season sees players holding multiple sale events, timed around Dussehra and Diwali.

Electronics, fashion and home furnishing are some of the categories that see a huge demand during the festive season.

















