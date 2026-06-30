Flipkart bets on SuperCoins to outlast India's discount wars

Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd is expanding SuperCoins, its loyalty programme, into a cross-platform rewards currency, much like airline miles, with benefits extending beyond shopping to Uber rides.
Around 40 million users earn or burn SuperCoins in some form, one-third of Flipkart’s customer base interacts with the programme, and roughly 90% of earned coins are redeemed, said Gaurav Arora, head of payments at Flipkart, in an interview, highlighting how loyalty is gaining traction in the discount-led Indian e-commerce market.
Arora said the idea has evolved over time and is now in its “third version”. “It is tough to make a loyalty product work. You have to get the economics right before anything else.”
Flipkart currency
The e-commerce platform has extended the rewards currency to services such as Uber ride-hailing, where users can earn SuperCoins on rides, and to its Marriott Bonvoy tie-up, which lets customers earn and transfer points across the two programmes.