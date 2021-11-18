Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Flipkart takes up 2 million sq ft space from Pragati Warehousing

In the last three years, Pragati said it has provided warehousing facilities to Flipkart and other companies in Delhi NCR, Ludhiana and Bengaluru. (File Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 04:26 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Pragati Warehousing is currently working on its upcoming projects covering 3 million sq ft space for its various other clients and investors across India.

BENGALURU: E-commerce giant Flipkart has taken up 2 million sq ft of warehousing space on lease from Pragati Warehousing, the developer arm of Pragati Group, in Delhi-NCR and Ludhiana, to address growing demand from its customers.

The warehousing facilities include 1.2 million sq ft space in Farukhnagar, 5 lakh sq ft in Dharuhera, Haryana and 3 lakh sq ft in Ludhiana.

“The new facility by Pragati Warehousing ushers in a new era for Flipkart’s contract logistics capabilities and reinforces the company’s commitment to being a strategic growth partner for its e-commerce customers," said Lt. Col. Jitender Yadav, managing director, Pragati Warehousing. 

“Pragati Warehousing is committed to setting up a modern benchmark of high quality and economical logistics warehousing in India to bolster the basic foundation administrations required and our work with Flipkart is another step in accomplishing this. We see forward to supporting Flipkart’s genuine domain needs all through India," Yadav added.

In the last three years, Pragati said it has provided warehousing facilities to Flipkart and other companies in Delhi NCR, Ludhiana and Bengaluru. Pragati Warehousing is currently working on its upcoming projects covering 3 million sq ft space for its various other clients and investors across India.

