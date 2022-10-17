Flipkart taps into metaverse to offer virtual shopping experiences3 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 06:23 PM IST
- The move marks the latest push for metaverse e-commerce experiences in India, a nascent space at the moment
NEW DELHI: Flipkart has announced a metaverse-based shopping platform called Flipverse, in partnership with decentralised music and entertainment firm eDAO. The platform will be in an early adoption phase and will only be available to Android users for a week, the e-commerce giant said. The first phase will involve 15 brands including apparel brand Puma, cosmetics and personal care brand Nivea, and homegrown electronics brand Noise.