Flipkart tests ‘Eat-In’ food delivery service in Bengaluru: What is it? Benefits and more explained

Flipkart has begun piloting its food delivery platform, Eat In, among employees in Bengaluru, according to a Moneycontrol report citing sources. It is likely to extend the service to its entire employee base in Bengaluru around September 15.

The platform could subsequently be opened to customers in the city.

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What is Eat In? Eat In is an upcoming food-delivery service by Flipkart that aims to compete with established platforms like Zomato and Swiggy.

Flipkart is developing Eat In in partnership with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), while also exploring a lower-commission model aimed at making the platform more attractive to restaurants.

Eat In will initially be integrated into the company’s main app.

As per sources quoted in the report, the e-commerce platform could introduce a standalone app for the service later, depending on how the business grows. The company is also expected to take Eat In beyond Bengaluru and expand into other cities as it scales up its food delivery operations.

"If it's part of the Flipkart app... people will go in with the expectation that most of the catalogue available in the market should be on the app. We will, over time, make an effort to cover the entire catalogue," Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy earlier stated in an interview with Moneycontrol.

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Eat In benefits Flipkart’s decision to enter food delivery follows comments made by Krishnamurthy in July, when he said the company planned to conduct a small-scale trial before considering a broader expansion. He said the platform would focus on giving customers more than just competitive pricing, with factors such as choice, service quality, reliability and the overall user experience also being key.

“We will launch food delivery in the next few weeks. Like everything else we do, we will launch food delivery first, test the value proposition with customers, take feedback and continue improving the product until it really appeals to the customer. After that, we'll start scaling it,” Krishnamurthy said.

Also Read | Paying cash for Zomato orders? You may now have to pay a separate fee

Food delivery heats up with new budget-focused players Flipkart is entering the food-delivery space at a time when established players and newer entrants are stepping up efforts to win over consumers looking for affordable meals. Rapido, Swiggy and Zomato are each pursuing different strategies to increase their reach and compete on pricing.

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Rapido’s zero-commission food delivery platform, Ownly, has recently surpassed 50,000 orders a day in Bengaluru. That accounts for about 10% of the city’s estimated 500,000-600,000 daily food-delivery orders.

Swiggy, meanwhile, is targeting cost-conscious users through Toing, a standalone app focused on lower-priced food options. The platform has reportedly seen strong adoption since its launch. Brokerage CLSA recently estimated Toing’s weekly active users at nearly 33 million, compared with around 35 million for Zomato.

Eternal, the parent company of Zomato, has taken a different approach by retaining its budget offerings within the main Zomato platform rather than launching a separate low-cost app, the report noted. The company is also investing in Bistro, a food-delivery business based on a distinct operating model aimed at offering meals at lower prices.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X