Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Flipkart ties up with government for rural livelihood programme

Flipkart ties up with government for rural livelihood programme

1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 02:53 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • Flipkart will sell products of women artisans from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh

Flipkart said this partnership with Flipkart enhances financial inclusion, promotes entrepreneurship, and contributes to NRLM's mission of poverty reduction and rural development. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

New Delhi: Flipkart has tied up with the government’s national rural livelihood mission (NRLM), a poverty alleviation programme to sell products of women artisans from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh, the e-commerce platform said on Saturday.

This tie-up will provide these women a broader platform to reach customers nationwide through the online platform, the company said in a statement.

NRLM is administered by the rural development ministry. “ This initiative provides these women a platform to exhibit their skills, expand their market reach, and improve their socio-economic status. This partnership with Flipkart enhances financial inclusion, promotes entrepreneurship, and contributes to NRLM's mission of poverty reduction and rural development," the company statement said.

As part of this, women will be imparted skills to thrive in the world of e-commerce. This workshop will provide essential training, tools, and insights to empower these small women entrepreneurs to succeed online, Flipkart said.

"This collaboration between NRLM and Flipkart represents a powerful stride towards uplifting rural communities. By providing a platform for local artisans, we are not only preserving our rich cultural heritage but also contributing to the economic development of rural India," the statement said quoting Pankaj Chaudhary, minister of state for finance.

The statement also said that the partnership was not just a collaboration but also a promise to transform lives and communities. It highlights the power of e-commerce to drive positive change, preserve traditions, and empower women in rural India, the statement said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 16 Sep 2023, 02:53 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.