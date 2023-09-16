Flipkart ties up with government for rural livelihood programme

New Delhi: Flipkart has tied up with the government’s national rural livelihood mission (NRLM), a poverty alleviation programme to sell products of women artisans from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh, the e-commerce platform said on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This tie-up will provide these women a broader platform to reach customers nationwide through the online platform, the company said in a statement.

NRLM is administered by the rural development ministry. “ This initiative provides these women a platform to exhibit their skills, expand their market reach, and improve their socio-economic status. This partnership with Flipkart enhances financial inclusion, promotes entrepreneurship, and contributes to NRLM's mission of poverty reduction and rural development," the company statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As part of this, women will be imparted skills to thrive in the world of e-commerce. This workshop will provide essential training, tools, and insights to empower these small women entrepreneurs to succeed online, Flipkart said.

"This collaboration between NRLM and Flipkart represents a powerful stride towards uplifting rural communities. By providing a platform for local artisans, we are not only preserving our rich cultural heritage but also contributing to the economic development of rural India," the statement said quoting Pankaj Chaudhary, minister of state for finance.