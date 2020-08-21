NEW DELHI : Opening up cross-border trade opportunities for local Indian MSMEs, e-commerce major Flipkart has partnered with Nepal's leading e-commerce player Sastodeal. As part of the tie-up, Sastodeal will host over 5,000 product verticals from Flipkart Marketplace such as baby care & kids, women’s ethnic wear and sports & fitness, among others.

Jagjeet Harode, Head of Marketplace, Flipkart, said, the partnership will not just open doors for a wider market reach for Indian sellers but also allow them to boost their business significantly.

Sastodeal CEO Amun Thapa said customers in Nepal increasingly look forward to products with best in class features and quality. "We are ensuring that customers get access to these products readily and hoping that together, this partnership can modernize the consumer landscape in Nepal significantly, especially in the current times," he said.

Flipkart marketplace and private brand products are now available on Sastodeal. In the first phase, the partnership will see over 5000 products listed on Sastodeal.

In addition, Flipkart Private Brands- MarQ and SmartBuy will also be listed on the Sastodeal platform, with a focus on categories such as electronics, home appliances/home decor, and furnishings.

“Given our understanding of what consumers need and focus on quality products; it was a natural step for us to expand this expertise and take our brands to markets beyond India. The preference of consumers in a country like Nepal is very similar to India," said Dev Iyer, Vice President - Private Brands, Flipkart.

Flipkart currently has 2,00,000 sellers across India, with more than 50% of them coming from smaller cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Meerut, Surat, Kanpur, Agra, Coimbatore, and Ahmedabad, among others.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via