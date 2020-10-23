Flipkart to acquire 7.8% stake in Aditya Birla Fashion

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group, said, “This partnership is an emphatic endorsement of the growth potential of India. It also reflects our strong conviction in the future of the apparel industry in India, which is poised to touch $100bn in the next 5 years. Fashion retail in India is set for robust long-term growth due to strong fundamentals of a large and growing middle class, favorable demographics, rising disposable incomes and aspiration for brands. Rapid growth of technology infrastructure will further accelerate this process. Over the years, we have shaped Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited into a strong platform to capture future growth opportunities in India. This partnership is a critical component of that strategy."