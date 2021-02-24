Flipkart to add 25,000 electric vehicles to logistics fleet by 2030

In its bid to achieve 100% mobility bu 2030, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart will deploy more than 25,000 electric vehicles in its supply chain, the company announced on Wednesday.

"This is in line with Flipkart's public commitment to transition to electric vehicles across its city logistics fleet and help set up charging infrastructure around delivery hubs and offices to fast track the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in India," the e-commerce company said in a statement.

Flipkart has partnered with Hero Electric, Mahindra Electric and Piaggio to procure specific vehicles to be deployed.

The company has already started deploying two-wheeler and three-wheeler electric vehicles in multiple locations for delivery across the country, including in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati and Pune, to name a few.

"Electric mobility can benefit multiple ecosystem stakeholders, not just in e-commerce but in many other industries. Electrification of the logistics fleet is a key part of Flipkart’s larger sustainability goal and in line with our commitment to the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative," said Amitesh Jha, the senior vice-president of Ekart and Marketplace.

"In this journey of making our logistics fleet completely electric by 2030, we will collaborate and work with leading local players to procure and deploy electric vehicles while supporting the required infrastructure growth. We understand the relevance of electric mobility in achieving both business and sustainability goals and are committed to paving the way for greater adoption of EVs across the country," he added.

Amazon India's EV deployment

Amazon India and Mahindra Electric on Tuesday announced a partnership under which the e-commerce major has deployed the latter's electric vehicles in its delivery network.

Under the partnership, Amazon India has deployed close to a hundred Mahindra Treo Zor EVs in seven major cities. Flipkart will also be using the three-wheeler Treo Zor.

In 2020, Amazon India had announced that its fleet of delivery vehicles will include 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) by 2025 in India.

These EVs are in addition to the global commitment of 1,00,000 electric vehicles in the delivery fleet by 2030 announced in the Climate Pledge signed by Amazon.

"This partnership with Mahindra Electric is an important step towards India's progress in the e-mobility industry to achieve its environmental sustainability goals," Amazon India said.

