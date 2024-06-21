E-commerce giant Flipkart is reportedly gearing up to introduce its new quick commerce initiative, 'Flipkart Minutes,' in July. This will mark the company's third foray into this rapidly evolving market.

According to sources referenced by Business Today, Flipkart aims to achieve 15-minute delivery times with this launch, anticipated around mid-July.

The publication highlighted that this new venture seeks to capitalize on Flipkart's established supply chain network, with a focus on delivering electronics, groceries, and other essential items swiftly. Despite the lack of an official announcement from the company, the buzz around Flipkart Minutes signifies a renewed attempt following two prior, less successful efforts in quick commerce.

Previously, Flipkart's attempt with 'Flipkart Quick,' which promised 90-minute delivery, failed to gain the expected traction. The quick commerce sector in India is currently dominated by strong contenders like Blinkit, backed by Zomato, Zepto, and Swiggy’s Instamart, which is preparing for an IPO.

In addition to its quick commerce plans, Flipkart has been enhancing its grocery fulfillment infrastructure. The company recently inaugurated a new grocery store in Jaipur, Rajasthan, capable of dispatching over 6,500 orders daily, supporting its slotted delivery services.

Mint had earlier reported that Flipkart's entry into the quick commerce sector was imminent, with significant operations expected to commence in major metropolitan areas. Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience, and Recommerce Business at Flipkart Group, highlighted the company's strategic advantage, citing its extensive product range, deep understanding of consumer behavior, and robust platform as key strengths.

Badri emphasized the compelling customer proposition for quick commerce, underscoring Flipkart's commitment to investing in this segment.

Flipkart Minutes is expected to offer a broad selection of products, including home appliances and key staples like snacks, fruits, and vegetables, aiming to meet the diverse needs of its customers with unparalleled speed and efficiency.

