Flipkart to challenge Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart with 'Flipkart Minutes' in July: Report
Flipkart is reportedly gearing up to introduce 'Flipkart Minutes' in July, targeting 15-minute delivery times. Despite previous unsuccessful attempts, the company aims to capitalize on its established supply chain network to offer quick delivery of electronics, groceries, and essential items.
E-commerce giant Flipkart is reportedly gearing up to introduce its new quick commerce initiative, 'Flipkart Minutes,' in July. This will mark the company's third foray into this rapidly evolving market.