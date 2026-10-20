Flipkart to challenge Zomato and Swiggy with ‘Eat-in by Minutes’: Launch date, features explained

Flipkart is preparing to enter India’s food-delivery market with a new service called Eat-in by Minutes, which will compete with Zomato and Swiggy. The Walmart-backed e-commerce giant is rolling out the service in Bengaluru and is expected to go public by the end of October 2026. The move would provide an additional platform for customers to place food orders and could offer a new avenue for food delivery services to operate for restaurants.

Flipkart has expanded its internal trials from a few hundred employees to around 8,000 staff. The service will be available as a separate service tab on the Flipkart app, along with the company's travel and quick-commerce 'Minutes' verticals. Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy had previously announced plans for food delivery in July 2026.

Flipkart Food Delivery: How Eat-in by Minutes works The trial is currently being conducted at Flipkart's headquarters in Bengaluru for employees only. The site features restaurants that are part of the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), as well as those that have directly signed up with Flipkart, according to TechCrunch.

The company is also working on another delivery system via its logistics arm, Ekart. These will be riders who will order food on their own, rather than the Food Team for Flipkart Minutes. It has been reported that T-shirts imprinted with the Eat-in by Minutes logo have been spotted by delivery boys in Bengaluru.

According to Sagar Daryani, president of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), Flipkart has announced that it will go live in restaurants by the end of October and expand to five to six cities by the end of 2026.

Flipkart may charge restaurants lower commission Flipkart's move may give Zomato and Swiggy a run for their money, due to its lower commission model. While the two biggest platforms charge restaurants 20% to 25% commission, Flipkart has put forth a base commission of about 10%, Daryani told TechCrunch..

He said that on some of the established platforms, the total cost for advertising, discounting and promoting an order can be 40%–50% of the order's worth. Daryani expects Flipkart to keep these costs closer to 15%–16%, potentially improving restaurant earnings.

However, lower commission rates don't necessarily bring in customers. Broking firm Bernstein says new players might also be able to save ₹20– ₹30 per order through efficiencies, but that may not be enough to convince customers to move to new platforms.

Can Flipkart challenge Zomato and Swiggy? Zomato, operated by Eternal, and Swiggy dominate India’s online food-delivery market. As per Ken Research estimates, the share of Zomato was 58% in 2024, whereas that of Swiggy was nearly 34%.