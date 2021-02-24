Flipkart to deploy 25,000 EVs by 2030

Bengaluru: E-commerce firm Flipkart said it will deploy over 25,000 electric vehicles by 2030, in line with its aim to fast track the adoption of EVs across cities. It plans to transition to EVs across its city logistics fleet and help set up charging infrastructure around delivery hubs and offices.

The Walmart-owned firm has already started piloting and deploying 450 EVs, both two- and three-wheelers, across multiple cities, said a company executive.

Flipkart’s electric fleet will include two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles designed and assembled in India, and has partnered with electric vehicle manufacturers, including Hero Electric, Mahindra Electric and Piaggio for specific vehicles to be deployed for its first and last mile delivery fleet across the country.

“The journey started a couple of years back with early electric deployment. We have 450 EVs already and will have another 1000 EVs by this year-end. To fulfill our commitment, we need strategic partners and are tying up with OEMs (original equipment manufacturer) to co-create solutions. We will add four-wheelers at a later date primarily for use cases in grocery and furniture, for their volumetric profile and weight," Mahesh Pratap Singh, head- sustainability and social responsibility, Flipkart said in an interaction.

Flipkart will also place requirements in service contracts, install charging infrastructure close to its 1,400 supply chain facilities, conduct awareness programs, and encourage delivery executives to use EVs.

Last year, the e-commerce marketplace had said that it will transition its entire fleet to electric EVs within the decade by joining the non-profit Climate Groups global electric mobility initiative EV100.

“Hero Electric is committed to its mission of “No Emission", and over the last few months, we have been successful in transforming the last mile delivery solutions from ICE (internal combustion engines) to EVs. The partnership with Flipkart is a game-changer and will help transform a significant number of their fleet to EVs and encourage the e-commerce industry to actively adopt electric vehicles," said Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric.

Flipkart’s EV logistics fleet will include The Nyx series two-wheelers by Hero Electric, Treo Zor from Mahindra Electric and Piaggio’s electric three-wheeler Ape’ E Xtra FX.

Diego Graffi, chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, “Ape is paving the way for the Indian electric revolution with the FX range of electric vehicles. The Piaggio Group has a rich heritage of developing electric technology over the last one and a half decades, and we are happy to partner with Flipkart in its journey to transition to electric mobility."

On Tuesday, rival e-commerce firm Amazon India said it has partnered Mahindra Electric to strengthen its commitment to electric mobility in the country, as it looks to add 10,000 EVs in its local delivery fleet by 2025. These are in addition to Amazon.com Inc.'s commitment of having 100,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in its global delivery fleet by 2030.

Flipkart said it has over the past year worked towards creating a network of ecosystem partners across charging providers, skill development agencies, aggregators and OEMs.

Amitesh Jha, senior vice-president, Ekart and Marketplace, Flipkart said, “Electrification of the logistics fleet is a key part of Flipkart’s larger sustainability goal and in line with our commitment to the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative. In this journey of making our logistics fleet completely electric by 2030, we will collaborate and work with leading local players to procure and deploy electric vehicles while supporting the required infrastructure growth."

