Flipkart to deploy 25,000 EVs by 2030

“The journey started a couple of years back with early electric deployment. We have 450 EVs already and will have another 1000 EVs by this year-end. To fulfill our commitment, we need strategic partners and are tying up with OEMs (original equipment manufacturer) to co-create solutions. We will add four-wheelers at a later date primarily for use cases in grocery and furniture, for their volumetric profile and weight," Mahesh Pratap Singh, head- sustainability and social responsibility, Flipkart said in an interaction.