Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart is planning to launch its first grocery fulfilment centre in Assam. Not just that, the grocery centre is expected to be run by a team of all-women.

Smrithi Ravichandran, vice-president – head of the grocery at Flipkart told PTI, “The northeastern region has the highest conversion rate in terms of customers visiting our site, translating into purchase. We are seeking to further improve it with this grocery fulfilment centre."

She stated that the fulfilment centre (in Assam) will be run by women and it is another step towards empowering women and creating a conducive and inclusive environment for everyone to grow.

Further, Ravichandran mentioned that the facility would be the second such grocery fulfilment centre of Flipkart helmed by women after the one in Coimbatore.

The fulfilment centre in Assam is said to be inaugurated on Saturday at Palasbari near Guwahati.

This facility in Palasbari will be spread across 1.23 lakh sq feet, and provide more than 300 job opportunities while having the ability to cater to almost the entire northeast, as per Ravichandran.

She said to the news agency that "We want to source our products from the local farmers as far as possible and are working towards it."

Flipkart seeks to cater to customers across India with local products from the northeast in the next two-three months.

Currently, Flipkart's centre in Kolkata caters to the grocery section of the northeastern region.

