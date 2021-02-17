Flipkart to offer Hospicash insurance to users. Details here

Flipkart to offer Hospicash insurance to users. Details here2 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 04:49 PM IST
- The Hospicash policy will provide daily cash benefits ranging from Rs500 to Rs2,000 per day. However, the policy buyer should know that there is a waiting period of 30 days from the date of issuance of the policy
NEW DELHI: Flipkart customers, using the app, can now buy ICICI Lombard Hospicash insurance policy. Compared to standard indemnity health insurance policies, Hospicash allows consumers to avail a fixed amount for each day of hospitalisation.
The insurance normally covers both accidental hospitalisations and planned surgeries/ treatment. Sanjeev Mantri, executive director, ICICI Lombard said. "Hospicash insurance is an affordable and convenient offering that can help consumers meet their daily incidental expenses during hospitalisation."
Ind-Ra revises Vedanta's credit outlook to stable from negative1 min read . 04:30 PM IST
Honda to appoint R&D chief Toshihiro Mibe as new CEO: Report1 min read . 03:58 PM IST
P&G expands parental leave policy to cover same sex couples, live-in partners1 min read . 02:51 PM IST
High-end homebuyers who faked it and didn’t quite make it4 min read . 02:04 PM IST
Also Read | Life lessons from Covidian era startups
Indians incur significant expenses during hospitalisation. As per a research by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the direct average out-of-pocket expenditure during hospitalisation in India ranges from Rs4,452 to Rs31,845 for a person, whereas the average loss of income due to hospitalisation is at Rs8,164.
According to a press release, the Hospicash insurance policy, issued by ICICI Lombard, provides consumers with extra allowance to not just cover emergency medical expenses but also travel and post-discharge costs and compensation for loss of income during hospitalisation.
Policy Details
The Hospital Daily cash (Hospicash policy) benefit under the group safeguard insurance will offer a fixed amount for each day in case of hospitalisation, up to a maximum of 90 days in a policy year subject to 10 days per hospitalisation. The amount paid per day will depend on the coverage chosen at the time of enrolling and will remain fixed.
The premium ranges from Rs278 to Rs1,089 depending of policy coverage taken. The policy will provide daily cash benefit ranging from Rs500 to ₹2,000 per day. However, the policy buyer should know that there is a waiting period of 30 days from the date of issuance of the policy. During this period, benefits of the policy may not be available.
Gold prices today fall close to lowest levels in 8 months, after 5-day drop1 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Nomura sees Happiest Minds as ‘consistent compounder’, initiates 'buy'2 min read . 11:57 AM IST
Amazon to make Fire TV devices in India2 min read . 05:56 AM IST
RailTel IPO: 10 things to know before you subscribe2 min read . 02:00 PM IST
The policy will be issued for a period of one year. The minimum and maximum entry age is 18 and 60 years, respectively. To avail the benefit, the insured has to hospitalised for a minimum of 24 hours and will also require a doctor's prescription saying hospitalisation is necessary.
The policy does not include maternity benefit.
Following are the feature of Hospicash insurance policy issued by ICICI Lombard:
Flipkart has, over the past year, branched out to insurance services for life, health, motor, cyber and devices/appliances, through partnerships with some of the country’s leading insurance service providers.
ICICI Lombard, on the other hand, has been at the forefront of introducing innovative and technology-enabled non-life insurance solutions. It has been Artificial Intelligence, robotics, among other technologies, for seamless customer service, policy purchase/ renewal, claim settlement etc. thereby empowering customers and making it possible for them to access best-in-class insurance solutions, from anywhere and at any time, the press release said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.