Flipkart to offer Hospicash insurance to users. Details here

NEW DELHI: Flipkart customers, using the app, can now buy ICICI Lombard Hospicash insurance policy. Compared to standard indemnity health insurance policies, Hospicash allows consumers to avail a fixed amount for each day of hospitalisation.

The insurance normally covers both accidental hospitalisations and planned surgeries/ treatment. Sanjeev Mantri, executive director, ICICI Lombard said. "Hospicash insurance is an affordable and convenient offering that can help consumers meet their daily incidental expenses during hospitalisation."

Indians incur significant expenses during hospitalisation. As per a research by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the direct average out-of-pocket expenditure during hospitalisation in India ranges from Rs4,452 to Rs31,845 for a person, whereas the average loss of income due to hospitalisation is at Rs8,164.

According to a press release, the Hospicash insurance policy, issued by ICICI Lombard, provides consumers with extra allowance to not just cover emergency medical expenses but also travel and post-discharge costs and compensation for loss of income during hospitalisation.

Policy Details

The Hospital Daily cash (Hospicash policy) benefit under the group safeguard insurance will offer a fixed amount for each day in case of hospitalisation, up to a maximum of 90 days in a policy year subject to 10 days per hospitalisation. The amount paid per day will depend on the coverage chosen at the time of enrolling and will remain fixed.

The premium ranges from Rs278 to Rs1,089 depending of policy coverage taken. The policy will provide daily cash benefit ranging from Rs500 to ₹2,000 per day. However, the policy buyer should know that there is a waiting period of 30 days from the date of issuance of the policy. During this period, benefits of the policy may not be available.

The policy will be issued for a period of one year. The minimum and maximum entry age is 18 and 60 years, respectively. To avail the benefit, the insured has to hospitalised for a minimum of 24 hours and will also require a doctor's prescription saying hospitalisation is necessary.

The policy does not include maternity benefit.

Following are the feature of Hospicash insurance policy issued by ICICI Lombard:

View Full Image Hospicash insurance policy. (Source: ICICI Lombard)

Flipkart has, over the past year, branched out to insurance services for life, health, motor, cyber and devices/appliances, through partnerships with some of the country’s leading insurance service providers.

ICICI Lombard, on the other hand, has been at the forefront of introducing innovative and technology-enabled non-life insurance solutions. It has been Artificial Intelligence, robotics, among other technologies, for seamless customer service, policy purchase/ renewal, claim settlement etc. thereby empowering customers and making it possible for them to access best-in-class insurance solutions, from anywhere and at any time, the press release said.

