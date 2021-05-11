BENGALURU : E-commerce firm, Flipkart, on Tuesday said it is strengthening its grocery supply chain infrastructure across the country and adding over 800,000 sq. ft of space through five new fulfillment centres over the next three months.

With this additional infrastructure, the marketplace will bring ease of online grocery shopping to more users across the country.

Flipkart Grocery offers over 7,000 products across 200 categories, ranging from daily household supplies, staples, snacks and beverages, to confectionery, and personal care. Its grocery offering is backed by an intuitive user experience through voice-enabled shopping for groceries, credit offerings and open box deliveries.

With the current grocery fulfilment centre network spread across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, among other cities, Flipkart serves close to 64,000 daily orders.

“During these challenging times, e-commerce has emerged as a safe means for making purchases. Customer safety is at the centre of Flipkart group’s efforts and our new grocery supply chain infrastructure will help us serve more customers in the country who can order daily essentials seamlessly and avail of contactless delivery. We are also continuously engaging with brand and marketplace partners to ensure stock availability across the country," said Smrithi Ravichandran, vice-president-grocery, Flipkart.

Last month, Flipkart also expanded its hyperlocal service ‘Flipkart Quick’ to six new cities—Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hyderabad and Pune—to provide consumers access to order daily essentials such as fruits and vegetables and to enable 90-minute delivery.

