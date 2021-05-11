Flipkart to open 5 fulfilment centres for grocery business over next 3 months

“During these challenging times, e-commerce has emerged as a safe means for making purchases. Customer safety is at the centre of Flipkart group’s efforts and our new grocery supply chain infrastructure will help us serve more customers in the country who can order daily essentials seamlessly and avail of contactless delivery. We are also continuously engaging with brand and marketplace partners to ensure stock availability across the country," said Smrithi Ravichandran, vice-president-grocery, Flipkart.