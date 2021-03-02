BENGALURU: Walmart-owned Flipkart on Tuesday said it plans to expand its grocery services to 70 cities over the next six months, having covered more than 50 cities through its pan-India marketplace.

The expansion will provide Flipkart customers in seven metros and 40 neighbouring cities including Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad access to grocery products, and quick deliveries, through its dedicated grocery fulfillment centres, the company said.

In towns beyond the top metros, Flipkart will serve through a satellite-expansion marketplace model.

“Grocery continues to be one of the fastest-growing categories, with the increase in demand for quality food and household supplies from users. In line with this, we have invested in scaling up our grocery operations across the country, strengthening ecosystem partnerships," said Manish Kumar, senior vice president - grocery, general merchandise and furniture, Flipkart.

Kumar added that Flipkart has witnessed increased demand for groceries from tier 2 cities in the past year, fuelled by customers' increasing preference for contactless shopping, and the e-commerce major expects the trend to continue.

Flipkart said its grocery offering has witnessed 3 times growth in the last one year. Flipkart Grocery claims to provide a selection of more than 7000 products available across 200 categories, ranging from daily household supplies, staples, snacks & beverages, confectionery, personal care, among others.

E-grocery remains the next big battleground for e-commerce firms with the likes of BigBasket, Grofers, Amazon India, JioMart, and even Swiggy competing for a share of the pie. According to management consultancy Redseer, the pandemic has brought a sharp focus on the online grocery space, with the market pegged at $3 billion as of last year.

With the market charting an compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 57%, the online grocery business is expected to reach $18.2 billion by 2024. During January to June last year, as customers looked to digital channels for home essentials during the lockdown, gross merchandise volume (GMV) for online grocery segment in the country grew 73%, Redseer’s research showed.

According to Flipkart, the company’s grocery operations will also directly connect farmers producers to lakhs of consumers through the tech enabled marketplace.

In February, arch rival Amazon India announced it will be merge its quick delivery service Fresh with grocery service Pantry to provide 2-hour grocery deliveries for key markets.

Flipkart has also launched ‘Flipkart Quick’, its hyperlocal delivery model in Bengaluru that promises a 90-minute delivery.

