Flipkart attributed the decline in valuation to the demerger of fintech firm PhonePe into a separate company. Sources, however, peg the current valuation of Flipkart in the range of $38-40 billion, PTI reported.

E-commerce giant Flipkart's valuation has taken a hit, dropping by $5 billion or around ₹41,000 crore since January 2022, PTI reported citing transactions by its United States-based parent company Walmart. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of January 31, 2024, Flipkart's valuation stands at $35 billion, down from $40 billion in FY22, reflecting changes in Walmart's equity structure, it added.

The decline in Flipkart's value is attributed to the separation of fintech firm PhonePe into an independent entity, the report said, adding that sources suggest Flipkart's current valuation falls between $38-40 billion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Walmart's Equity Transactions Highlight Changes Walmart diluted 8 percent of its equity in Flipkart for $3.2 billion in FY2022, valuing Flipkart at $40 billion. However, in FY2024, Walmart increased its stake by 10 percent to about 85 percent, paying $3.5 billion, indicating Flipkart's valuation at $35 billion, as per the report.

"During fiscal 2024, the company paid $3.5 billion to acquire shares from certain Flipkart noncontrolling interest holders and settle the liability to former noncontrolling interest holders of PhonePe. The company's ownership of Flipkart increased from approximately 75 percent as of January 31, 2023, to approximately 85 percent as of January 31, 2024," Walmart said.

Flipkart disputes the valuation decrease reported by Walmart, describing it as an "appropriate adjustment" following PhonePe's separation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This interpretation is incorrect. The PhonePe separation was completed in 2023, which saw an appropriate adjustment in Flipkart's valuation," a Flipkart spokesperson told PTI.

According to Flipkart insiders, the company's organic valuation has remained unchanged since 2021, with the valuation exercise incorporating PhonePe's worth.

PhonePe is now valued at over $12 billion after securing $850 million from various investors such as General Atlantic, Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global and TVS Capital Funds, among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GMV Growth & Financial Performance Flipkart sources note a significant year-over-year growth in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in 2023, potentially impacting Flipkart's valuation positively.

They estimate growth in the range of 25-28 percent year-over-year (YoY) to $29-30 billion in 2023, due to increased festival sales compared to 2022.

"In reality, if the valuation was to be done now for Flipkart, it would have gone by to the vicinity of $38-40 billion considering the growth in GMV and near profitability. But no such valuation exercise has happened for Flipkart since 2021," the source said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In FY23, Flipkart reported a net loss of ₹4,846 crore and a consolidated net income of ₹56,012.8 crore, with total expenses reaching ₹60,858 crore.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!