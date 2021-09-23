Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Flipkart Wholesale expands into general merchandise ahead of festive season

Flipkart Wholesale expands into general merchandise ahead of festive season

Flipkart Wholesale will offer general merchandise to kiranas and retailers in 24 Indian states including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh. (Mint)
2 min read . 01:18 PM IST Livemint

  Flipkart Wholesale announced the launch of the general merchandise category on its platform, before the festive season. It will be covering 24,000 products across home textiles, cookware, storage, home accessories, toys, luggage, sports and fitness categories.

Bengaluru: Flipkart Wholesale on Thursday announced the launch of the general merchandise category on its platform, before the festive season.

Bengaluru: Flipkart Wholesale on Thursday announced the launch of the general merchandise category on its platform, before the festive season.

The online marketplace for small businesses will be covering 24,000 products across home textiles, cookware, storage, home accessories, toys, luggage, sports and fitness categories.

The online marketplace for small businesses will be covering 24,000 products across home textiles, cookware, storage, home accessories, toys, luggage, sports and fitness categories.

The category will be available to kiranas and retailers in 24 Indian states including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh.

These products are sourced from manufacturers across Ahmedabad, Delhi, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Meerut, Panipat, Rajkot, Surat, and Tiruppur. The platform will scale up and add 55,000 listings in the next six months and further aims to strengthen the supplier ecosystem by adding 1,000 sellers.

“Our expansion announcement testifies our continuous commitment in bringing prosperity to retailers, small businesses and kiranas. By leveraging our strong capabilities in technology, we have successfully delivered growth by providing small businesses access to a wide selection of products at a significant value. We are also investing in strengthening our value proposition by adding more categories, adding critical infrastructure and strengthening operations," said Adarsh Menon, senior vice president and head - Flipkart Wholesale.

Flipkart Wholesale also expanded its fashion category to a pan-India consumer base and will now be available in over 1,100 new cities and 7,000 plus pincodes, to boost up this festive season.

Flipkart had launched its wholesale business in 2020, for retailers and small businesses with fashion being one of the first categories on the platform.

Fashion category in Flipkart Wholesale has witnessed tremendous growth through e-commerce with over 29,000 fashion retailers onboard being serviced by 950 sellers, majority of who are direct manufacturers residing from large fashion hubs in the country, the company said.

In the coming months, Flipkart Wholesale aims to scale this number to over 2,000 sellers and manufacturers from key apparel and footwear hubs such as Agra, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad.

Flipkart Wholesale currently serves over 1.5 million members across the country, which include kiranas, hotels, restaurants, cafeterias along with offices and institutions.

