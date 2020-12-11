Flipkart Wholesale onboards Walmart India’s workforce

“As Flipkart prepares for the next decade, we will continue to focus on our people and to expand the talent pool, as we create products that set standards in the industry. With the right talent onboard, this B2B marketplace will leverage Flipkart’s strong homegrown technology capabilities and Walmart India’s unique understanding of the wholesale market in India to offer small businesses a compelling proposition to serve their customers better," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer (CEO) of Flipkart Group.