Flipkart Wholesale predicts 33% growth in kirana partners for second half 2021

The company said it will be grow its supplier base by 58% in 2021, having seen its kirana customer base rise 17% year-on-year during January-June 2021, it said in a statement. The projected growth for the second half of the year is seen at 33% year-on-year. The company did not disclose the actual number of kirana partners on its platform.

