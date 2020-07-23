Flipkart Wholesale to be launched next month: 5 things to know

Flipkart Group today announced that they will be entering the wholesale ecosystem of India and the company also acquired a 100% interest in Walmart India, which operates the Best Price cash-and-carry business. The new launch is aimed at enhancing the wholesale ecosystem of the country which includes Kiranas and MSMEs.

Here are five things you should know about Flipkart Wholesale

Flipkart Wholesale will launch its operations in August 2020 and will pilot services for the grocery and fashion categories. It will be headed by Adarsh Menon, a veteran at Flipkart. Sameer Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer at Walmart India, will remain with the company to ensure a smooth transition, after which time he will move to another role within Walmart.

Flipkart claims Kiranas and MSMEs are an integral part of this new venture. The company plans to provide small businesses with significant value powered by technology to make various business processes easier.

Using the new platform businesses can access grocery, general merchandise or Fashion segments. Flipkart claims these businesses will have one-stop access to an extensive selection of products. The company also plans to provide attractive schemes and incentives, supplemented with data-driven recommendations for stock selection. The products will be delivered through the company’s logistical network to provide greater efficiency. The current supply chain infrastructure of Flipkart Group will be used to reach kiranas and MSMEs.

Walmart India employees will join the Flipkart Group and the home office teams will integrate over the next year. The Best Price brand will continue to function via its omnichannel network of 28 stores and e-commerce operations.

The company claims top Indian brands, local manufacturers and sellers have partnered with them to ensure the availability of an exhaustive range of products and merchandise for kiranas and MSMEs.

