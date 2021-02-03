Flipkart Wholesale will now offer grocery for kirana stores

BENGALURU : Flipkart Wholesale, the digital business-to-business marketplace of e-commerce firm Flipkart, will offer grocery on its app for kiranas and small retailers, in a bid to capture market share in the burgeoning e-grocery landscape and higher-margin B2B front.

The launch of grocery comes at a time when Amazon India and Reliance JioMart are digitizing kiranas and MSMEs and boosting their B2B play to take advantage of India’s consumer base.

The platform will operate a fulfilment centre in Bilaspur, Gurugram to better kiranas with delivery directly to their shops. To start with, the grocery category will be available to retailers in Gurugram who can order products from the app, and will be later expanded to other parts of National Capital Region (NCR) and subsequently to other cities over the next few months.

Using the app, retailers will be able to order staples, personal care, beverages, cleaning and laundry, snacks and biscuits and packaged food products across over 350 brands.

Last July, Flipkart had acquired the Indian operations of Walmart Inc. The takeover of Walmart India Pvt. Ltd, which operates the Best Price cash-and-carry wholesale stores, digital marketplace Flipkart Wholesale was formed to help the e-commerce firm grow its B2B vertical. In September, the homegrown e-tailer launched its online B2B platform.

“There are 12-14 million kirana stores in the country which are under-served, and face several pain points in terms of distribution, service. It’s an obvious market to serve better. B2B is a huge opportunity and digitisation of kiranas will boost consumption hugely," Adarsh Menon, senior vice-president and head - Flipkart Wholesale said in an interaction.

The Best Price stores across cities already sell grocery products. Menon said by

leveraging the merchandising experience and brand relationships of its Best Price cash-and-carry business, Flipkart Wholesale can transform the ecosystem using technology.

As and when the grocery category is expanded to other regions, the company will accordingly set up fulfilment categories.

Flipkart Wholesale, which connects local manufacturers with retailers, started with clothing and footwear and is present in 23 cities now. Menon said as kiranas became more comfortable with the online medium, there was 75% growth month on month in new users and saw a big growth in suppliers, with nearly 2.5 lakh listings.

Online B2B platforms have witnessed rapid growth in recent years but still form a minuscule part of the market. However, the covid-19 crisis saw retailers and brands moving to B2B platforms, where orders could be placed regardless of lockdowns, and they offered demand predictability and assurance of delivery of goods across cities and states.

Online B2B marketplaces Udaan and Jumbotail have both seen a surge in food and grocery categories. Udaan saw food business witness a sharp spike last year, with transaction volume crossing 8000 tonnes per day. It raised $280 million in January valuing it at a little over $3 billion.

Flipkart will invest in fashion and grocery, which are the most under-penetrated from an e-commerce standpoint. For Indian e-commerce penetration to grow and reach $100 billion by 2024, these two categories will play a big role, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Flipkart Group CEO told Mint last year.

