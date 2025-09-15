Flipkart-backed Cleartrip offers free ‘visa denial cover’ for all international flights ahead of Big Billion Days Sale

Flipkart-backed online travel bookings platform, Cleartrip, on Monday, 15 September 2025, announced its new ‘Visa Denial Cover’ for all international flight bookings from the platform, according to an official announcement.

This announcement of the visa denial coverage comes right before Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2025, which is one of the major sales for the e-commerce giant during the festive season. The offer will be for all customers who are booking their flight tickets for their international travel.

The company said that this move aims to reduce customer anxiety about booking international flights. People usually question themselves before booking their flights, especially about what happens if their visa is denied by the embassy.

Cleartrip's Visa Denial Cover will allow customers to book anxiety-free international flights, knowing that if their visa gets rejected, they will get a full refund of their ticket cost, as per the official announcement.

“With the Visa Denial Cover, we are directly tackling one of the biggest anxieties that comes with booking an international trip. This new feature isn't just about a refund; it's about giving our customers the peace of mind, ensuring that planning a trip is exciting rather than anxiety-driven,” said Manjari Singhal, the chief business and growth officer of Cleartrip.

Here are key things to know about the offer Travellers who are looking to book their international flights should take a look at the following eligibility criteria to be able to get their Visa Denial Cover on bookings from Cleartrip.

1. Cost to customer: This ‘Visa Denial Cover’ is free of charge for all international flight bookings made by customers using the online travel portal.

2. Visa Type: The company also disclosed that the offer will only be eligible for people who are exclusively travelling to any country outside India using a tourist visa.

3. Nationality: To qualify for the offer, travellers must be Indian citizens only.

4. Age restrictions: The visa offer has no age restrictions and is eligible for all travellers qualifying for the above-mentioned categories.

5. Fare validity: Cleartrip announced that their Visa Denial Cover will be valid on fully and partially refundable flight ticket fares.

6. Offer Coverage: The offer will be eligible to cover all flights with international travel, keeping the origin of the same from India.

7. Cancellation Window: The ticketholders under the offer have a cancellation window of at least 24 hours prior to departure.

Cleartrip sale on flights During the Cleartrip flash sale, the company is offering domestic flights starting at just ₹999 and up to 20% discount on all international flights.

“In addition to this groundbreaking cover, Cleartrip is celebrating The Big Billion Day with a suite of festive offerings. During Flash Sales, domestic flights are available starting at just ₹999*, with a 20% discount* on international flights,” the company said in a press release.

The online travel platform also announced that the firm has expanded its hotel portfolio from 20,000 to more than 80,000 properties in 2-star to 5-star categories to make it more appealing to customers.