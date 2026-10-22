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Flipkart-owned fashion e-commerce giant Myntra’s FY26 financials: How falling logistics income dragged revenue down

Sanchari Ghosh
Published22 Oct 2026, 10:06 AM IST
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Myntra Swings to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>579 Crore Loss in FY26 as Logistics Revenue Slumps
Myntra Swings to ₹579 Crore Loss in FY26 as Logistics Revenue Slumps
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Flipkart-owned online fashion platform Myntra’s operating revenue declined in FY26, as a sharp fall in income from logistics services outweighed growth in advertising and marketplace services.

Myntra earns revenue from marketplace services, logistics, advertising and other operating services. Marketplace services remained its largest revenue stream, contributing 50.7% of operating revenue. Revenue from this segment grew 3% to 2,657.3 crore in FY26. The segment earns fees and commissions from sellers using Myntra’s online marketplace.

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Logistics services revenue, which includes fees for delivery and related services, fell 53.2% to 1,119.2 crore in FY26 from 2,390.5 crore in the previous fiscal year. This sharp decline was the primary reason behind the fall in overall operating revenue.

Advertising income grows, but costs remain high

Advertising emerged as a bright spot in Myntra’s revenue mix. Income from advertising services rose 35.2% to 1,236.4 crore in FY26 from 914.5 crore a year earlier, contributing 23.6% of operating revenue. The segment generates fees from brands and sellers for advertisements on the platform.

Also Read | The great fashion reset: Myntra, Nykaa, Tata Cliq and others go luxe

Revenue from other operating services increased to 229.6 crore in FY26 from 178.6 crore in FY25. This category includes collections from marketing services, liabilities written back during the year and incentives from vendors.

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The company also earned 73.3 crore in non-operating revenue, primarily from royalty income, taking its total revenue to 5,315.8 crore in FY26.

However, advertising remained Myntra’s largest cost component. The company spent 2,326.5 crore on advertising, up 10.5% year-on-year, accounting for 41% of its overall expenses. Its advertising expenditure was nearly 1.9 times the 1,236.4 crore it earned from selling advertising services.

Logistics charges, which cover order delivery and fulfilment, declined 16.6% to 1,666.6 crore in FY26 from 1,999.2 crore in FY25.

Employee benefit expenses rose 4% to 777 crore, including 235.4 crore in employee stock ownership plan costs. IT expenses stood at 323.8 crore, while payment gateway charges amounted to 174.4 crore. Other overheads, including finance costs, legal and professional fees, and after-sales services, added 455.5 crore.

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Overall, expenses remained largely stable at 5,757.7 crore in FY26, compared with 5,726 crore a year earlier.

Myntra swings to a loss

Myntra reported a net loss of 579.4 crore in FY26, against a net profit of 548.5 crore in FY25. Besides the decline in logistics revenue, deferred tax expenses of 137.5 crore and higher advertising expenditure added to the pressure on its bottom line.

Its return on capital employed deteriorated to -23.03%, while its EBITDA margin stood at -7.09%. The company reported an EBITDA loss of 435 crore during the year.

On a unit basis, Myntra spent 1.10 to earn every rupee of revenue. The Bengaluru-based company reported cash and bank balances of 21.5 crore and current assets worth 4,941 crore in FY26.

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Also Read | The great fashion reset: Myntra, Nykaa, Tata Cliq and others go luxe

While the decline in logistics revenue was the main drag on overall operating revenue, the modest 3% growth in marketplace revenue points to limited expansion in Myntra’s core fee-generating business. Advertising income grew faster, but the cost of advertising remained substantially higher than the revenue generated from selling ad space.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More

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