NEW DELHI: Flipkart Private Limited-owned Shopsy by Flipkart has launched its new campaign with actor Sara Ali Khan as its brand ambassador. The campaign, the company said in a statement, brings to light the platform’s affordable pricing and the expansive product range curated especially for customers seeking value.

The company said the television commercial is built on the insight that in Indian families, parents get annoyed when their children spend a lot of money on shopping. The campaign is looking to break that myth by showing how online shopping on its platform is affordable. By casting Sara Ali Khan as the protagonist the campaign aims to bolster its positioning as a value-driven shopping destination for the consumers of 'Bharat'.

The campaign has been created and conceptualised by Leo Burnett Orchard, and has an ad film that showcases the interactions related to online shopping that family members engage in, something that most Indians relate to.

Adarsh Menon, senior vice president and head of new businesses for the company said, “Leveraging a deep understanding of our customers’ needs, the campaign is a recreation of a real-life scenario where customers are surprised to learn about the selection of product categories."

The actor, Sara Ali Khan, said, “This television commercial has a personal touch that resonates with every Indian household. I am delighted to partner with them again, and to bring them closer to their vision of providing a value-shopping experience to the Indian customer, through an engaging and relatable television commercial. The campaign hits all the right notes by incorporating everyday conversations that resonate with Indian families."

The film begins with a typical scenario at breakfast time in a middle-class home where Sara's father is seated at the dining table accompanied by her mother, both having stern, worried expressions on their faces.

Her brother is getting ready for school just as she walks onto the scene.

An air of tension lurks in as her father furiously questions her about yet another kurti delivery and where it came from to which she promptly responds saying, “It costs just Rs.25."

Her mother with three kurtis in her hand chimes in and sarcastically asks if each of these really cost that low. Sara assertively reassures them that these were all inexpensive. Her little brother encourages the father to also enquire about the watch that had arrived. Her father asks her where it came from. She responds that it was bought from the company.

