Flipkart-owned Shopsy’s launches TV campaign with Sara Ali Khan
- The company said the television commercial is built on the insight that in Indian families, parents get annoyed when their children spend a lot of money on shopping
NEW DELHI: Flipkart Private Limited-owned Shopsy by Flipkart has launched its new campaign with actor Sara Ali Khan as its brand ambassador. The campaign, the company said in a statement, brings to light the platform’s affordable pricing and the expansive product range curated especially for customers seeking value.
