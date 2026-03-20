Flipkart's Group CFO Sriram Venkatarama resigns ahead of planned IPO in India

Flipkart's group chief financial officer Sriram Venkataraman is stepping down from his position, the e-commerce giant said in a statement on Friday, adding that in the meantime, Flipkart CFO Ravi Iyer will oversee its operations.
The announcement comes ahead of the Walmart-backed company's planned initial public offering (IPO) in India.
Venkataraman, who has been working at Flipkart for more than a decade, will exit the company over the next few months. The senior executive's successor has not been named yet.
“Sriram will remain with the company for a period of time to ensure continuity and a smooth transition. During this period, Ravi Iyer, CFO, Flipkart, will oversee the broader finance organization,” the company said.
Alongside Venkataraman's exit, Flipkart has also announced the appointment of Nishant Verman in the firm's leadership team as the senior vice president, who will oversee corporate development and partnerships.
According to a Bloomberg report, Flipkart is set to start the formal process for banks to pitch for work on its potential IPO as soon as next month.
The e-commerce company has reportedly held informal talks with investors and bankers to gauge appetite for a public listing in Mumbai, the report said, citing people aware of the matter.
The IPO could take place later this year or early 2027, though the timing may change as deliberations are still at an early stage, the agency reported.
(more to come)
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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