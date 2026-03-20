Flipkart's Group CFO Sriram Venkatarama resigns ahead of planned IPO in India

Flipkart's group chief financial officer Sriram Venkataraman is stepping down from his position, the e-commerce giant said in a statement on Friday, adding that in the meantime, Flipkart CFO Ravi Iyer will oversee its operations.
The announcement comes ahead of the Walmart-backed company's planned initial public offering (IPO) in India.
Venkataraman, who has been working at Flipkart for more than a decade, will exit the company over the next few months. The senior executive's successor has not been named yet.
“Sriram will remain with the company for a period of time to ensure continuity and a smooth transition. During this period, Ravi Iyer, CFO, Flipkart, will oversee the broader finance organization,” the company said.
Alongside Venkataraman's exit, Flipkart has also announced the appointment of Nishant Verman in the firm's leadership team as the senior vice president, who will oversee corporate development and partnerships.
According to a Bloomberg report, Flipkart is set to start the formal process for banks to pitch for work on its potential IPO as soon as next month.
The e-commerce company has reportedly held informal talks with investors and bankers to gauge appetite for a public listing in Mumbai, the report said, citing people aware of the matter.
The IPO could take place later this year or early 2027, though the timing may change as deliberations are still at an early stage, the agency reported.
(more to come)