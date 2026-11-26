Flipkart's incoming chief executive inherits a daunting turnaround agenda, with three immediate priorities: placating current and former employees disgruntled over delays in encashing their employee stock option plans (Esops), reviving a stalled listing plan, and navigating a delicate relationship with cost-conscious US parent Walmart Inc.
Besides, the incoming CEO, who will replace Kalyan Krishnamurthy, must also manage Flipkart's sprawling, capital-intensive businesses, from quick commerce and fintech arm Super.money to travel portal Cleartrip, pharmacy, and food delivery, as rivals encroach on its core e-commerce market.