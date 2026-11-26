Flipkart's incoming chief executive inherits a daunting turnaround agenda, with three immediate priorities: placating current and former employees disgruntled over delays in encashing their employee stock option plans (Esops), reviving a stalled listing plan, and navigating a delicate relationship with cost-conscious US parent Walmart Inc.
Flipkart's incoming chief executive inherits a daunting turnaround agenda, with three immediate priorities: placating current and former employees disgruntled over delays in encashing their employee stock option plans (Esops), reviving a stalled listing plan, and navigating a delicate relationship with cost-conscious US parent Walmart Inc.
Besides, the incoming CEO, who will replace Kalyan Krishnamurthy, must also manage Flipkart's sprawling, capital-intensive businesses, from quick commerce and fintech arm Super.money to travel portal Cleartrip, pharmacy, and food delivery, as rivals encroach on its core e-commerce market.
Besides, the incoming CEO, who will replace Kalyan Krishnamurthy, must also manage Flipkart's sprawling, capital-intensive businesses, from quick commerce and fintech arm Super.money to travel portal Cleartrip, pharmacy, and food delivery, as rivals encroach on its core e-commerce market.
“Building the fintech piece probably offers the best yield for Flipkart, while travel is a completely different vertical where MakeMyTrip has ruled the roost for years, making it questionable whether it is worth competing in at all,” said Pradyumna Nag, founding partner at Prequate Advisory.
Keeping the parent happy
Managing the relationship between Bentonville and Bengaluru will be central to the new leader's role. This will require a firm grasp of every business metric and the ability to keep the US retailer aligned around a single narrative: winning over India's middle-class online shoppers, the greatest strength of Krishnamurthy, five former executives told Mint, on condition of anonymity.
One of the five executives, a former C-level leader at a company acquired by Flipkart, said even though Meesho’s push into cheaper, long-tail categories pressured Flipkart’s core business, Krishnamurthy kept the platform focused on middle-class shoppers between ultra-premium buyers and the crosstown rival's value-conscious customers.
“He built Flipkart's edge in electronics from the ground up by planting teams in Cupertino and Seoul to work directly with global brands, executing mega-events such as Big Billion Days and interrogating every projection from his category leaders from first principles to set demanding stretch goals,” the executive said.
However, Walmart wasn't entirely pleased with his growth bets, including Super.money, Cleartrip, and Minutes were burning cash, according to the executives.
Krishnamurthy's relationship with Walmart's management changed after Doug McMillon's retirement in January. Two of the five executives cited above said that he was working on bringing new leaders John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart, and Chris Nicholas, Walmart's international CEO, to his side on Flipkart's way forward.
"There is a change in the alignment of stars, so to speak," said the second former executive. “Every two to three years, KK (Krishnamurthy) would have a bust-up with Walmart; they never liked his big bets. In particular, they have not had much faith in bets like selling groceries online, nor have they believed in Cleartrip. They also had reservations about starting Super.money because, in their opinion, it undercuts PhonePe.”
The third former executive who worked closely with him said Walmart had flagged in a meeting that both Flipkart's profit-and-loss statement and its internal culture had deteriorated sharply over the past decade.
Despite the backing of senior leadership, Krishnamurthy faced an increasingly challenging operating environment after 2020. One major disruption came in 2021, when value e-commerce retailer Meesho emerged as a formidable competitor.
“There was a time when Meesho was doing up to 80% of Flipkart's business by volume,” said the fourth former Flipkart product executive. “That year we had a company-wide project internally nicknamed 'Meesho Combat' and nearly every team was contributing to it. That was mission critical and really set Flipkart back on its long-term growth trajectory because we were also fighting Amazon from above.”
That trajectory was disrupted as the platform shifted from a growth-at-all-costs strategy to prioritizing sustained profitability ahead of its planned initial public offering (IPO).
Managing the cash burn
Following its reverse flip from Singapore to India, Flipkart Group's consolidated financials under Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd showed operating revenue rising 18% year-on-year to ₹1.46 trillion in fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26), while consolidated net loss narrowed only marginally to ₹8,468 crore from ₹8,646 crore in FY25.
Total expenses climbed 16% to ₹1.54 trillion as the group continued investing in newer bets such as Flipkart Minutes, even as Walmart asked it to defer its IPO and target Ebitda breakeven before the end of FY27. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.
Losses have remained elevated for years. Flipkart Internet’s consolidated net loss widened to ₹3,413 crore in FY22 from ₹2,445.6 crore in FY21, even as net total income rose about 18% to ₹51,175.7 crore from ₹43,349.1 crore.
“Everyone could see that quick commerce was getting big, but in the early days it was still restricted to grocery and household items,” the fourth executive said. “Flipkart had already started work on quick commerce. But the day Blinkit first sold iPhones, it became a tipping point. It was Blinkit's signal that they would come for other e-commerce categories, and that meant they had to be taken head-on.”
Flipkart formally launched Minutes in 2024 while the company is still internally testing out a food delivery service, currently available only to employees. Today, Minutes is competing with Amazon Now and Zepto, which is racing towards its own IPO, even as Eternal's Blinkit and Swiggy's Instamart remain locked in a battle for the top spot.
Reliance Industries Ltd has also been spending heavily to expand its dark-store network after years of relying on its offline retail footprint.
But Minutes had already seen leadership churn when Kabir Biswas, the former founder of Dunzo, quit in October 2025 as head of the quick-commerce arm, within months of joining. He was replaced by Kunal Gupta, who earlier led Flipkart's fashion business.
Nag said how strongly Flipkart doubles down on Minutes to stop bleeding market share will determine whether it remains competitive from a public-market standpoint, especially as the company builds a narrative for its IPO roadshow.
Where Krishnamurthy struggled most, the executives said, was in nurturing new businesses without starving them. During monthly business reviews, budgets for adjacent bets such as Cleartrip, Minutes and Super.money swung wildly from $10-$20 million one month to almost negligible whenever core categories' electronics growth dipped, say from 7% to 5%. “You cannot build businesses when capital shifts every month without a long-term strategy,” the first executive said.
The executive added that the platform's retail-first mindset also forced Super.money to operate outside it under Prakash Sikaria, who was appointed founder and CEO of the separate fintech entity in June 2023. Earlier, as Flipkart's senior vice president for growth and monetization, Sikaria had spearheaded Shopsy, launched in July 2021 to tap smaller-town shoppers.
A worsening competitive environment led to a series of senior-level exits, as employees questioned key decisions, particularly repeated delays to the IPO, and increasingly felt that the platform had become “reactive”, responding to industry disruptions rather than setting the pace.
“In the initial days, KK used to talk about Flipkart doing a $100 billion IPO,” the fourth executive said. “But that fell to $70-80 billion about two years ago. Now the chatter is that this IPO might only happen by 2029-2030. Employees are not expecting to cash out their Esops anytime soon, and there isn't even any clarity on what valuation we will finally get.”
Big shoes to fill
While he had cultivated an inner circle of trusted executives, he did not quite groom a second-in-command, the third executive said. The company's group chief financial officer Sriram Venkataraman resigned from his role in March, after spending more than a decade with the company.
This could put Flipkart in a fix as it starts the hunt for a new CEO. “There aren't too many people in India with experience handling a company of the sheer scale and complexity that Flipkart has,” the executive added. “It will be a tough task to find a replacement for KK.”
Nag said Flipkart needs a leadership face familiar with public markets who can win over bankers ahead of a listing. “An IPO cannot happen in six months. The incoming CEO will need one to two years to shape the organization and deliver visible progress suited to public markets.”
For the incoming CEO, the message is clear: stop chasing every vertical and protect the core. "In a nutshell, expensive distractions took focus away from the core, and that was the biggest undoing," said the fifth executive who oversaw business development. “Alibaba-style super-app models don't work in India.”