Florida AG files lawsuit against Netflix over ‘big tech surveillance’ of kids; what did streaming platform say?

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier filed a broad 66-page lawsuit against Netflix on Wednesday, alleging that the streaming giant misled families about its privacy practices and promised users they could avoid surveillance by paying for a subscription, according to NBC News.

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A Netflix spokesperson on Thursday said the company “takes our members’ privacy seriously".

He reportedly claimed that the streaming platform has misled users over how it collects their data and exposed children to potentially “addictive” features.

“Netflix told Florida families they could pay a monthly fee to escape Big Tech surveillance. That was false,” Uthmeier said in a statement alongside the filing.

Uthmeier further alleged that Netflix gathered extensive information about children and families, used design features intended to encourage children to keep watching, and later monetised the data through an advertising business that the company had previously pledged not to establish.

“Netflix collected detailed data on children and families, designed its product to keep kids watching, and then commercialized that information to launch the advertising business it promised never to build,” he added in part.

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Florida authorities have accused Netflix of carrying out what they described as a “years-long bait-and-switch.” According to Uthmeier’s office, the streaming company spent years promoting its subscription plans as an ad-free option that protected users from the data-focused business practices of major technology firms such as Google and Facebook. The company also assured parents that its children’s profiles were “safe", it said.

State officials, however, allege that Netflix was simultaneously developing technology to monitor how people used its platform, including the content they watched, clicked on, paused, replayed or skipped. The lawsuit further claims that Netflix relied on its “addictive” autoplay function to encourage both children and adults to continue watching while collecting “billions” of data points about their viewing behaviour.

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“Netflix’s years-long bait-and-switch has led the company right to where it promised never to be: addicting children and families to its platform, mining those users for data, and then converting that data into lucrative intelligence for global advertising juggernauts. This is deceptive conduct that violates Florida law," Florida's complaint said.

Netflix responds Netflix dismissed the allegations, saying that it would defend its position before the court.

“We comply with privacy and data‑protection laws everywhere we operate and have dedicated safeguards in place for kids who watch content on Netflix. This lawsuit lacks merit and we intend to vigorously defend the matter in court," NBC News quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Florida's case against OpenAI, TikTok Meanwhile, the case adds to Florida’s growing legal push against major technology companies. Uthmeier’s office filed a lawsuit against OpenAI in June, alleging that the artificial intelligence firm prioritised profits over safety. The state also took legal action against TikTok that month, accusing the social media platform of violating Florida’s child-safety laws.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X