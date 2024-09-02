“The question essentially is to determine whether the product extension (garments or clothing in this case) is a legitimate business, or a tool to get illegal gaming across," said Safir Anand, an IPR lawyer and senior partner at Anand and Anand. "Extension story boards, visuals, impression of legitimate product versus the banned ones should not be the same. A good test of whether it is a surrogate product or not is whether it is available freely on third-party sites, and not positioned discreetly or in a limited quantity on its own site somewhere. If a viewer of the ad gets the impression that she/he is being attracted to the banned game, the ad may be struck down as per law," he said.