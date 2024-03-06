Fly91 gets Air Operator's Certificate, to start flights soon—know more about routes
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday issued the Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC or licence) to aviation veteran— Manoj Chacko backed Fly91. The new regional airline will take to the skies soon
The new regional airline will take to the skies soon.
