Fly91 gets Air Operator's Certificate, to start flights soon

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday issued the Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC or licence) to aviation veteran— Manoj Chacko backed Fly 91, news agency ANI reported

The new regional airline will take to the skies soon.

