Fly91 seeks global partners ahead of November launch

Fly91, the first pan-Indian airline with a turboprop fleet, has devised a strategy to gain global recognition for its product, as it prepares for a November launch.

While the Goa-based airline seeks to establish bases across the country, it has also begun discussions with global as well as domestic carriers to offer its services, positioning itself as the last-mile connectivity provider, which seeks to “co-exist" with other airlines, Fly91 chief executive officer Manoj Chacko said in an interview.

“We are in discussions with two domestic and three international airlines. International airlines are especially keen to look at aligning our network with theirs, so that, they can connect some of the other cities we would potentially connect," Chacko said.

Among the two domestic airlines, it is in talks with, one is a low-cost carrier, and the other a full-service airline.

Fly91 was recently awarded routes to Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nanded and Agatti from Bengaluru, Pune, Goa and Hyderabad, under the government’s UDAN 5.0 regional connectivity scheme. Leading the startup airline is Chacko, an industry veteran with nearly three decades of experience in managing large corporations and executing startups. He had stints in Kingfisher Airlines, SOTC, WNS Global Services and Emirates, among others.

Drawing from his past experiences, Chacko said building a startup ground up takes a lot of hard work. In fact, the Fly91 founding team made around 150 pitches to raise investment for the airline, he added.

Harsha Raghavan, former head of Fairfax India, through his investment company Convergent Finance, has committed ₹200 crore in project outlay for Fly91. Its early investors include Rajeev Chitrabhanu, founder of advisory-led investment platform Magnetic.

“Coming out of covid, I was the first person to believe in the potential of regional aviation, with the Udaan scheme and committed capital as an investor and advisor. Helped them in strategy, capital raising and identify the right type of investors. The idea was to look after what was right from the founders’ point of view," Chitrabhanu said.

Fly91 seeks to fill the “large white space" in regional aviation by offering services as a “simple" regional turboprop operator to travellers for distances which would normally take 8-12 hours by road or rail.

“We are here to coexist with everybody. So, anybody wants to put a passenger on the last mile You know, we are happy to carry them," Chacko said.

For now, the company will set up its first base in “charter gateway to India" at the Mopa airport in Goa, followed by bases in the North, West, East, and South, with 6-7 aircraft parked at each base.

It is also evaluating setting up operations at the Hindon airport, the upcoming Noida International airport at Jewar, Navi Mumbai airport, and Nasik.

For the near-term, Fly91 will not need any fund raise, as the airline has ₹200 crore to work on its plans.

Currently, the airline is going through the regulatory process and hopes for it to be completed by October with an expected launch in November with two ATR-72 aircraft and gradually increase the fleet to 4 aircraft by March.

By the sixth year of operation, the airline aims to have a fleet of 39 aircraft.

In keeping with the goal to be cost-conscious and no-frills, Fly91 aims to be low-cost product, whereby the air fare will only include the cost of the seat and other services on board will have to be paid for.

“We’re going to be a very warm airline, we’re going to be a friendly airline. We’re just going to have a one-line fare rule, that’s it, you know, you buy a ticket and travel, if you cancel, you rebook, there’s a particular penalty you pay and that’s it, period, so its going back to the basics," he said.

Chacko reiterated that the company has focussed on ensuring that there is quality in the investment made by investors.

“A big advise that somebody like Rajiv gave us he said, you know, it’s not about raising ₹200 crores, you know, ₹200 crores can be raised, okay, that’s an easy part, correct, but it’s really about the quality of the investors, the investors who believe in you as an entrepreneur, okay, the investors who stand with you both in good times and bad times, okay, so, so yeah, so, you know, if you pitch 250, maybe there are 20 of them that we rejected," he added.