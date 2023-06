NEW DELHI : FlyBlade India, a joint venture between Hunch Ventures and Blade Air Mobility Inc., has introduced same-day return helicopter services from Bengaluru for pilgrims visiting Tirumala Tirupati.

The company will operate its service from HAL airport in Bengaluru to Tirupati airport in the morning between 09:15 am to 09:30 am and return in the evening between 04:00 pm to 4:15 pm. The flights have a capacity of up to five guests and can be booked either through crowd-sourcing or charter services. The cost for this service is set at ₹3,50,000, excluding of GST charge.

Bookings can be made on the BLADE India website or by contacting the flyer relations team at 1800 102 523.

FlyBlade India has been expanding its services in Karnataka, connecting Bengaluru to popular destinations such as Coorg and Kabini through by-the-seat helicopter services. They have also established a connection between Bengaluru International Airport and the city centre. The pricing for the Coorg and Kabini routes starts at Rs. 20,000 per person, while the airport connection costs ₹4,500 per person.

The company plans to further expand its landing points within the city in the coming months.

The company aims to connect popular destinations that lack adequate accessibility or transportation options, Amit Dutta, Managing Director of BLADE India said.

FlyBlade India has also partnered with Eva Air Mobility, an electric vertical aircraft (EVA) manufacturer, to prepare for a transition from conventional helicopters to electric aircraft. This partnership includes acquisition of up to 200 EVE Aircraft by 2026.

Originally launched in Maharashtra in 2019, FlyBlade India provided services between Mumbai, Pune, and Shirdi.