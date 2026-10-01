Flydubai: 5 key facts about the UAE-based airline after Indian pilot Smit Machchhar foils alleged mid-air hijack attempt

Airline Flydubai has come into focus recently after a serious mid-air incident involving its Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, where Indian Captain Smit Machchhar was stabbed by the co-pilot, triggering a dramatic emergency.
In the chaos of the attack, the flight descended from 33,000 feet to 17,000 feet (around 10,000 meters to 5,100 meters) in about a minute, before making an erratic circle close to the Jordanian border and landing in Tabuk about an hour later, according to Flightradar24. Most of the plane’s rudder was ripped off the tail during the sudden drop.
The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.
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During a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, the co-pilot stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar in an alleged attempt to crash the plane, leading to an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
The flight made an emergency landing due to a violent altercation between the pilots, after which the aircraft descended rapidly and transmitted a distress signal.
Captain Smit Machchhar displayed remarkable bravery, fighting back against the attacker despite being injured, which helped ensure the safety of the passengers and the aircraft.
Flydubai announced that all flights to and from Israel would be suspended while an investigation into the incident is underway.
Captain Smit Machchhar has been praised by several leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for his extraordinary courage in averting a potential tragedy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised Indian Captain Smit Machchhar's bravery for foiling his co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash a flydubai flight to Israel, saying his courageous act fills every Indian's heart with pride.
Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, PM Modi recalled the incident and praised Machchhar for displaying courage despite being seriously injured.
“The incident that occurred yesterday, Captain Smit of India demonstrated remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage; indeed, as the Prime Minister of Israel stated today, an Indian prevented a 9/11-style tragedy. For every citizen of our country, Smit's valour fills us with immense pride,” PM Modi said.
He said the whole world is feeling proud of him.
"I request all citizens to pray for Smit's longlife, excellent health. And we also praise him for adding to India's pride," the prime minister said.