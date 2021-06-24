Flying to Dubai? Air India to resume flight operations from today

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As Dubai eases travel curbs for passengers from India, Air India will resume its flight operations from UAE Thursday onwards, weeks after the nation had suspended incoming flights from India due to the surge in coronavirus cases, an official statement said on Wednesday. However, on 19 June, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai said that the passengers from India with a valid residence visa who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine will be allowed to travel to Dubai.

All passengers booked to travel on or after June 24 are requested to report at Dubai Terminal-1. Meanwhile Air India Express flights scheduled to depart from Dubai will continue to operate from Dubai Terminal-2.

Meanwhile, "Emirates airlines operations to India has also started its flight operations to India from June 23. The airline welcomed the latest protocols and measures announced by Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management to allow the safe resumption of passenger travel from South Africa, Nigeria and India to Dubai and onwards.

"They should also present a negative test certificate from a PCR test taken 48 hours before departure. We will resume carrying passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India in accordance with these protocols from 23rd June," said Emirates.

On April 24, the UAE’s General Authority of Civil Aviation and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that entry from India will be suspended for all incoming flights on national and foreign carriers due to the surge in the cases of coronavirus.

* With inputs from agencies