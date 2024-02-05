FMCG ad dollars seen rising in Q4
Cooling raw material prices and competition from local players have led to an increase in advertising and promotion budgets for large packaged goods companies in India.
New Delhi: Cooling raw material prices and competition from local players have prompted large packaged goods companies to plough more money into advertising and promotion (A&P) in the December quarter, a trend that is likely to pick up in the coming quarters.
