India's beverage market is moving beyond fizzy drinks. FMCG companies are racing to catch up

Bengaluru/Mumbai: FMCG companies are launching a spate of experimental drinks in the country, driven by rising demand for healthier and functional beverages, the rapid expansion of quick commerce and the need to broaden the market beyond peak sales of fizzy products in the summer.
“Carbonated sugar-based drinks are growing at a relatively slower pace, while several newer beverage categories are clocking double-digit growth. In a market with a young population that has greater spending power, it is only natural that more companies are entering this opportunity,” said Santosh Sreedhar, partner at Avalon Consulting.
Quick commerce has fundamentally changed the economics of launching beverages, allowing companies to test consumer acceptance for a diverse range of products.
E-commerce and quick commerce provide an alternative route for companies to reach consumers without heavy investments in distribution, Sreedhar said. Beverages are particularly suited to quick commerce because they are impulse purchases requiring instant gratification, while the online channel allows platforms to stock a much wider assortment than conventional retail, he said.