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India's beverage market is moving beyond fizzy drinks. FMCG companies are racing to catch up

Vaeshnavi KasthurilNeethi Lisa Rojan
4 min read12 Jul 2026, 10:48 AM IST
India's non-fizzy RTD beverage segment is growing at an 18% CAGR, making it one of the fastest-growing categories in the country's beverage market.
India's non-fizzy RTD beverage segment is growing at an 18% CAGR, making it one of the fastest-growing categories in the country's beverage market.(Istockphoto)
Summary

Beverage companies in India are shifting gears, launching innovative drinks that cater to the demand for healthier and functional options. As fizzy drinks see a slowdown, companies like Hindustan Unilever and Varun Beverages are tapping into year-round consumption opportunities. 

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Bengaluru/Mumbai: FMCG companies are launching a spate of experimental drinks in the country, driven by rising demand for healthier and functional beverages, the rapid expansion of quick commerce and the need to broaden the market beyond peak sales of fizzy products in the summer.

Bengaluru/Mumbai: FMCG companies are launching a spate of experimental drinks in the country, driven by rising demand for healthier and functional beverages, the rapid expansion of quick commerce and the need to broaden the market beyond peak sales of fizzy products in the summer.

“Carbonated sugar-based drinks are growing at a relatively slower pace, while several newer beverage categories are clocking double-digit growth. In a market with a young population that has greater spending power, it is only natural that more companies are entering this opportunity,” said Santosh Sreedhar, partner at Avalon Consulting.

“Carbonated sugar-based drinks are growing at a relatively slower pace, while several newer beverage categories are clocking double-digit growth. In a market with a young population that has greater spending power, it is only natural that more companies are entering this opportunity,” said Santosh Sreedhar, partner at Avalon Consulting.

Quick commerce has fundamentally changed the economics of launching beverages, allowing companies to test consumer acceptance for a diverse range of products.

Also Read | India's love for all things Korean fuels the rise of self-service ramyun bars

E-commerce and quick commerce provide an alternative route for companies to reach consumers without heavy investments in distribution, Sreedhar said. Beverages are particularly suited to quick commerce because they are impulse purchases requiring instant gratification, while the online channel allows platforms to stock a much wider assortment than conventional retail, he said.

Companies are also increasingly launching products outside the traditional summer window while building categories that can drive consumption throughout the year.

"An off-season launch helps companies test the waters before the next summer and plan production better," said Sreedhar. He said that companies are moving beyond beverages meant only for summer, positioning nutrition, work and study breaks, and mixers to help sustain demand across seasons.

The push into year-round beverage occasions also reflects the industry's attempt to reduce its dependence on summer, which still accounts for about 40% of annual sales, according to Crisil Ratings. The vulnerability of that model was exposed last year when unseasonal rains disrupted demand during the crucial May-June period.

“We are going through a period which was terrible last year with all the rains," Varun Beverages chairman Ravi Jaipuria told analysts in Q1 of FY26 while discussing the weather-hit season last year.

Market growth

Ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, excluding fizzy drinks, account for almost 70% of the country's non-alcoholic beverage market and are expanding at an 18% compounded annual growth rate, outpacing the broader beverage industry.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Tata Consumer Products, Varun Beverages, Dabur and ITC are looking to grab their share of this pie, which swelled to more than $32 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $40 billion by 2030, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants.

Also Read | FMCG companies hopeful of healthy Q1 growth despite inflationary headwinds

Hindustan Unilever, India’s largest FMCG company, expanded its beverages portfolio over the past few years, adding the fast-growing RTD category to its offerings of Brooke Bond tea, Bru coffee and malt-based nutrition brands Horlicks and Boost.

The shift started in FY24 with a pilot project of Bru Ready-to-Drink Cold Coffee on quick commerce and online channels. It expanded the portfolio in FY25 with Boost Milkshake before unveiling Bru chilled coffee, Boost milkshakes and Horlicks milkshakes and functional beverages in FY26. Earlier this year, it launched Horlicks Protein Milkshake, targeting younger consumers.

"We are committed to accelerating this momentum with a focus on four strategic big bets: premiumising tea and coffee, pivoting to lifestyle nutrition, building Kissan into a mega food brand, and expanding our ready-to-drink beverages portfolio," Rajneet Kohli, executive director, foods, Hindustan Unilever, said in the company's FY26 annual report.

In June, Varun Beverages, one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo outside the US, tied up with Japan's Asahi Group Holdings to introduce its century-old fermented milk beverage brand CALPIS in India. Varun Beverages will make and distribute CALPIS, expected to launch later this year.

“CALPIS is a category we are committed to building at Varun Beverages and one in which we see significant long-term potential," executive vice-chairman Varun Jaipuria said while announcing the partnership.

New categories

These new drink categories barely existed in India's mainstream beverage market a few years ago. ITC has widened its portfolio beyond B Natural juices, expanding into dairy beverages, coconut water, smoothies and, more recently, B Natural+ Fruit-Based Cola, which it calls the better-for-you carbonated drink. The company's strategy is to tap rising demand for healthier and more functional beverages while broadening consumption occasions.

Also Read | Steaming no more: Young Indians cool off with boba, matcha

Tata Consumer Products now offers kombucha, green tea, fruit teas and RTD coffee in cans and PET bottles alongside its packaged beverages under Tata Tea and Tata Coffee. During the March quarter, managing director and chief executive Sunil D'Souza said the company's RTD business recorded 28% volume growth and 23% revenue growth.

"And you will see more launches in the tea space as we go forward," he told analysts.

Dabur is betting on premium beverages to drive growth beyond its juices business. During the March quarter, its premium beverage portfolio grew 26%, led by Real Activ Juices, while its coconut water business doubled from a year earlier.

Sreedhar expects categories such as functional beverages, fermented drinks, iced teas, flavoured sparkling drinks, coconut water and milk-based beverages to emerge as meaningful growth drivers over the next three to five years.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, andRead more

clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

Read Less
Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector workingRead more

from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsIndia's beverage market is moving beyond fizzy drinks. FMCG companies are racing to catch up

India's beverage market is moving beyond fizzy drinks. FMCG companies are racing to catch up

Vaeshnavi KasthurilNeethi Lisa Rojan
4 min read12 Jul 2026, 10:48 AM IST
India's non-fizzy RTD beverage segment is growing at an 18% CAGR, making it one of the fastest-growing categories in the country's beverage market.
India's non-fizzy RTD beverage segment is growing at an 18% CAGR, making it one of the fastest-growing categories in the country's beverage market.(Istockphoto)
Summary

Beverage companies in India are shifting gears, launching innovative drinks that cater to the demand for healthier and functional options. As fizzy drinks see a slowdown, companies like Hindustan Unilever and Varun Beverages are tapping into year-round consumption opportunities. 

Gift this article

Bengaluru/Mumbai: FMCG companies are launching a spate of experimental drinks in the country, driven by rising demand for healthier and functional beverages, the rapid expansion of quick commerce and the need to broaden the market beyond peak sales of fizzy products in the summer.

Bengaluru/Mumbai: FMCG companies are launching a spate of experimental drinks in the country, driven by rising demand for healthier and functional beverages, the rapid expansion of quick commerce and the need to broaden the market beyond peak sales of fizzy products in the summer.

“Carbonated sugar-based drinks are growing at a relatively slower pace, while several newer beverage categories are clocking double-digit growth. In a market with a young population that has greater spending power, it is only natural that more companies are entering this opportunity,” said Santosh Sreedhar, partner at Avalon Consulting.

“Carbonated sugar-based drinks are growing at a relatively slower pace, while several newer beverage categories are clocking double-digit growth. In a market with a young population that has greater spending power, it is only natural that more companies are entering this opportunity,” said Santosh Sreedhar, partner at Avalon Consulting.

Quick commerce has fundamentally changed the economics of launching beverages, allowing companies to test consumer acceptance for a diverse range of products.

Also Read | India's love for all things Korean fuels the rise of self-service ramyun bars

E-commerce and quick commerce provide an alternative route for companies to reach consumers without heavy investments in distribution, Sreedhar said. Beverages are particularly suited to quick commerce because they are impulse purchases requiring instant gratification, while the online channel allows platforms to stock a much wider assortment than conventional retail, he said.

Companies are also increasingly launching products outside the traditional summer window while building categories that can drive consumption throughout the year.

"An off-season launch helps companies test the waters before the next summer and plan production better," said Sreedhar. He said that companies are moving beyond beverages meant only for summer, positioning nutrition, work and study breaks, and mixers to help sustain demand across seasons.

The push into year-round beverage occasions also reflects the industry's attempt to reduce its dependence on summer, which still accounts for about 40% of annual sales, according to Crisil Ratings. The vulnerability of that model was exposed last year when unseasonal rains disrupted demand during the crucial May-June period.

“We are going through a period which was terrible last year with all the rains," Varun Beverages chairman Ravi Jaipuria told analysts in Q1 of FY26 while discussing the weather-hit season last year.

Market growth

Ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, excluding fizzy drinks, account for almost 70% of the country's non-alcoholic beverage market and are expanding at an 18% compounded annual growth rate, outpacing the broader beverage industry.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Tata Consumer Products, Varun Beverages, Dabur and ITC are looking to grab their share of this pie, which swelled to more than $32 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $40 billion by 2030, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants.

Also Read | FMCG companies hopeful of healthy Q1 growth despite inflationary headwinds

Hindustan Unilever, India’s largest FMCG company, expanded its beverages portfolio over the past few years, adding the fast-growing RTD category to its offerings of Brooke Bond tea, Bru coffee and malt-based nutrition brands Horlicks and Boost.

The shift started in FY24 with a pilot project of Bru Ready-to-Drink Cold Coffee on quick commerce and online channels. It expanded the portfolio in FY25 with Boost Milkshake before unveiling Bru chilled coffee, Boost milkshakes and Horlicks milkshakes and functional beverages in FY26. Earlier this year, it launched Horlicks Protein Milkshake, targeting younger consumers.

"We are committed to accelerating this momentum with a focus on four strategic big bets: premiumising tea and coffee, pivoting to lifestyle nutrition, building Kissan into a mega food brand, and expanding our ready-to-drink beverages portfolio," Rajneet Kohli, executive director, foods, Hindustan Unilever, said in the company's FY26 annual report.

In June, Varun Beverages, one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo outside the US, tied up with Japan's Asahi Group Holdings to introduce its century-old fermented milk beverage brand CALPIS in India. Varun Beverages will make and distribute CALPIS, expected to launch later this year.

“CALPIS is a category we are committed to building at Varun Beverages and one in which we see significant long-term potential," executive vice-chairman Varun Jaipuria said while announcing the partnership.

New categories

These new drink categories barely existed in India's mainstream beverage market a few years ago. ITC has widened its portfolio beyond B Natural juices, expanding into dairy beverages, coconut water, smoothies and, more recently, B Natural+ Fruit-Based Cola, which it calls the better-for-you carbonated drink. The company's strategy is to tap rising demand for healthier and more functional beverages while broadening consumption occasions.

Also Read | Steaming no more: Young Indians cool off with boba, matcha

Tata Consumer Products now offers kombucha, green tea, fruit teas and RTD coffee in cans and PET bottles alongside its packaged beverages under Tata Tea and Tata Coffee. During the March quarter, managing director and chief executive Sunil D'Souza said the company's RTD business recorded 28% volume growth and 23% revenue growth.

"And you will see more launches in the tea space as we go forward," he told analysts.

Dabur is betting on premium beverages to drive growth beyond its juices business. During the March quarter, its premium beverage portfolio grew 26%, led by Real Activ Juices, while its coconut water business doubled from a year earlier.

Sreedhar expects categories such as functional beverages, fermented drinks, iced teas, flavoured sparkling drinks, coconut water and milk-based beverages to emerge as meaningful growth drivers over the next three to five years.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, andRead more

clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

Read Less
Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector workingRead more

from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsIndia's beverage market is moving beyond fizzy drinks. FMCG companies are racing to catch up
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