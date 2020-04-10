NEW DELHI : Makers of fast moving consumer goods, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) and Marico Ltd, have warned of a decline in business in the March quarter as the nationwide lockdown disrupted the supply of essential items.

In an update on its fourth quarter earnings, GCPL, which makes soaps, home insecticides and other personal care products, said it “will report around high teens revenue decline in the quarter" as demand slumped due to the disruption of back end and front-end supply chain in the last 12 days of March.

“We had witnessed steady demand in our categories till mid-March 2020. However, with the adherence to social distancing norms and the eventual lockdown in many geographies of our operations resulted in virtually no sales in the later part of March, significantly impacting our sales performance in the quarter," GCPL said in a filing to the stock exchanges on 8 April.

Supplies of its brands also weakened at the distributor level. “We did see low double digit sales decline in the performance of our distributors, implying that their stock levels are getting depleted," it said.

GCPL’s overall India revenue is likely to see 17% sales decline in Q4FY20, with a volume decline of 11%, said Nitin Gupta, analyst, FMCG at SBI Caps.

After the lockdown began on 25 March, several large FMCG companies selling goods of daily use shuttered or scaled down operations at their manufacturing plants and warehouses. While capacities have gradually improved, companies are still running at sub-optimum production levels. Moreover, restricted vehicle movement has prevented supplies from reaching distributors and retailers.

Marico Ltd, which makes Saffola oats and cooking oils, said that overall, the India business posted a low single-digit volume decline in the March quarter. However, its portfolio of Saffola saw “very skewed high growth" as demand for such items rose during lockdown, the company said in its fourth quarter update earlier this week.

Marico, however, was able to register sales largely in its edible oils and foods portfolio.