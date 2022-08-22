FMCG company announces ₹36 per share dividend as profit jumps two-fold2 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 04:35 PM IST
The company's board of directors recommended a dividend of 360% to their shareholders for the financial year ended June 30, 2022.
FMCG company, Gillette India's earnings improved in the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The company registered 2.5 folds jump in net profit to ₹67.59 crore in June 2022 quarter compared to ₹27.53 crore in the same quarter last year. On Friday, the company's board of directors recommended a dividend of 360% to their shareholders for the financial year ended June 30, 2022. The dividend will be paid between November to December this year.