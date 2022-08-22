FMCG company announces 36 per share dividend as profit jumps two-fold

Gillette in its financial report highlighted that despite unprecedented headwinds from macroeconomic challenges and softening consumption trends during the fiscal, the Company delivered sales of ₹2,256 crore, up 12% versus a year ago behind the strength of its product portfolio and improved retail execution. Profit After Tax (PAT) was ₹289 crore, down 7%, largely behind commodity cost inflation. Compared to the fiscal two years ago, the Company’s sales are up 34% and Profit After Tax (PAT) is up 26%.