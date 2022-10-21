FMCG firm Pintola ropes in Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as brand ambassador

FMCG company Das Foodtech Private Limited, which owns nut butter brand Pintola, has announced its collaboration with cricketer Suryakumar Yadav to endorse its range of nut butter and rice cakes. The company has renewed its contract with Yadav for the second time. Pintola is a Gujarat-based company which was launched in 2012. With this association, the company is aiming to strengthen its market share and connect with young Indian consumers. Anand Patel, owner of the firm said, “We are extremely thrilled to renew our faith with India’s renowned cricketer Suryakumar Yadav who is without a doubt fast emerging as the most consistent batter in the Indian cricket team off late, His innovative approach and pursuit for excellence riding on his unique ability to hit the ball to any corner of the grounds. He truly embodies the values of the brand, something that seamlessly resonates with the idea of the company, which has a holistic range of nut butter and extends much in the future that poses an apt step towards touching the new realms of healthy eating and living,“ he said.

