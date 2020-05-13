Home > Companies > News > FMCG firms experience a big surge in online sales
Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

FMCG firms experience a big surge in online sales

1 min read . Updated: 13 May 2020, 11:00 PM IST Suneera Tandon

Share of e-commerce in India’s FMCG market is still marginal with traditional retail including neighbourhood stores having a more than 85% share.

India’s fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies that have for years built a countrywide distribution network through kirana stores and supermarkets said the lockdowns have boosted online sales in a short span of time as shoppers stuck at home turned to buying household essentials on the Internet.

For Bengaluru-based MTR Foods, e-commerce sales have risen from 2.2% pre-covid to 4-5% currently.

“People who were fence sitters to e-commerce have changed their behaviour," said Sunay Bhasin, marketing head at MTR that makes a variety of packaged food products. “We have seen our e-commerce business double up—we have done tie-ups and extended our own e-commerce play (own website) to more cities."

Beverage company Parle Agro—that sells the Frooti and Appy Fizz brands—has seen its online sales jump manifold. “We have already seen a 300% increase in sales on the e-commerce platform in the last month. With an increase in the number of partner platforms, we are targeting a ten-fold growth," said Nadia Chauhan, joint managing director and CMO, Parle Agro. The company has also lined up specific stock-keeping units and brands for e-commerce as it hopes to grow the contribution from online sales to 15%.

To be sure, the share of e-commerce in India’s FMCG market is still marginal with traditional retail including neighbourhood stores having a more than 85% share.

