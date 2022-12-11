FMCG firms offer deals to consumers as input prices cool

While commodity prices stay high, Amitabbh Singh, senior vice-president at Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, said the need to preserve market share amid growing competition and tepid consumer demand is prompting the company to run aggressive promotions. Patanjali that sells a whole range of fast moving consumer goods is running promotions on packaged wheat, hair care products, toothpaste, honey and chyawanprash﻿, and recently cut soap prices. Singh said prices are unlikely to go down across the entire sector, with manufacturers instead choosing to do on-trade promotions. “We have to do it to gain volumes back and gain market shares. Companies will be unable to pass on direct price cuts to consumers but we will see some offers instead," he said.