FMCG firms see top line erode as virus batters sales

India’s top consumer goods firms saw sales contract in the March quarter as the lockdown led to a disruption in supply chain and closure of stores. The extent of the contraction in sales, however, depended on the products that these firms sold.

The top fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies had achieved 50-100% of sales that they did last year during the first quarter, depending on their product portfolio, said Pinakiranjan Mishra, sector leader, consumer products and retail, EY. “Companies with a portfolio of health and sanitization products, food and other essentials would definitely perform better." Sales in April were down by as much 65%, while those in May were down by 40% compared to the year-ago period, said an executive of a packaged-foods company. June sales will likely be more encouraging at 80-90% compared to the year-ago period, as the country moved into a more liberal opening up of the economy, said the executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Home-grown FMCG firm Dabur India Ltd estimated the impact of covid-19 in its March quarter sales at ₹360 crore.

“Food companies have done particularly well as people stayed indoors boosting in-home food consumption," said Abneesh Roy, executive vice-president, Edelweiss Securities. Firms in the beauty segment would see between 0-20% of the sales that they did in the first quarter last year, said market watchers. “Nobody can give a number for it but the beauty sector would see a negative impact," said Roy.

